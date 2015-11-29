No more cuts in FY16

RBI front-loaded rate cut by 50 bps in September, thereby reducing the scope of further action now. It would like to see market impact, if the Fed Reserve decides to deliver its first hike in December after a decade.

Also, a sharp rise in food inflation, inadequate rains and contraction in sowing area till now are also likely to keep RBI vigilant on potential upside risks to inflationary pressures — Anubhuti Sahay, Chief Economist, Standard Chartered

Space for monetary easing

There were no major macro trigger since the RBI’s 50 bps cut in end-September. The RBI continues to emphasise that its future actions will remain data dependent. Accordingly, we think a prolonged period of softer inflation and a moderation in inflation expectations - which remains likely, in our view - will offer space for further monetary easing

— Siddhartha Sanyal, Chief Economist, Barclays

Basically, inflation is likely to rule slightly above RBI’s target of 5%. We are not expecting rate cuts in FY16, even in FY17. But, we might see banks passing on rate cuts in the coming period, govt doing a lot of capex and with commodity prices coming down, growth seems to happen 2016-2017.

— Sonal Varma, Chief Economist, Nomura

The two factors working would be high CPI inflation and Fed’s imminent rate hike. With unseasonal rains, vegetables prices will increase. But growth will not be affected, as we have a demand problem and not supply constraints. A pause in rates will not affect investment decisions

— Madan Sabnavis, Chief Economist, Care Ratings

Another 25 bps cut in FY 16

While overall WPI inflation has reduced, food inflation may still be in discomfort zone for the RBI - especially since rural demand is under pressure due to failure of monsoons - perhaps RBI would wait to see the full impact of monsoon failure

— K V Srinivasan, CEO, Reliance Commercial Finance

50 bps repo rate cut in H1-FY17

RBI is still monitoring the inflation trajectory and it is not clear to RBI that inflation will meaningfully undershoot its trajectory (5% by early 2017) yet. We expect inflation to undershoot RBI’s trajectory and average less than 5% in full year FY16 and FY17

— Ashutosh Datar, Chief Economist, IIFL Cap

Status quo in FY16

With food inflation likely to remain sticky, CPI inflation could print in the range of 4.8-5.3% in the remainder of FY16, undershooting RBI’s projection of 5.8% for January 2016 by a wide margin. Nevertheless, we anticipate status quo on Repo rate — Aditi Nayar, Senior Economist, ICRA Rating

No further rate cuts in FY16

A combination of pending wage adjustments, uptick in CPI inflation, delay in supply-side fixes and external risks (Fed rate hike) will leave RBI on a cautious `footing. We expect these concerns to be aired at the policy review, with the guidance likely to point towards a prolonged pause into the next fiscal

— Radhika Rao, Chief Economist, DBS