CHENNAI: Are you an aspiring author with no one to publish it? Fear not. Because if a traditional publisher will not publish your work, the Chennai-based start-up Notion Press will do it, with a small fee.

“We first figured out how difficult it is to get a book published when we tried to publish one ourselves,” said co-founder Naveen Valsakumar.

That was the spark that led to the creation of Notion Press — a self publishing platform.

Valsakumar, along with Bhargava Adepalley and Jana Pillay, founded Notion Press in January 2012 with an initial investment of Rs 3,000.

Almost four years later, it has clocked in 1,000 plus books and publishes almost 100 books a month at current rates. Revenues have touched $1 million.

The platform provides its customers everything they need to self publish their book, including editing, design and typesetting. Packages run from Rs 25,000 to Rs 89,000 and the author gets his books in print and e-book format, available for distribution across 97 countries. The author takes the complete cut of the profit from the sales of the book.

“And if they do well, if they sell 300 copies and get 30 reviews, we put them on our accelerator program, where we also invest Rs 1 lakh for a 30% cut,” said Valsakumar.