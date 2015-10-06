NEW DELHI: The government collected Rs 4,147 crore during the 90-day black money disclosure compliance window, which is higher than the previously announced amount of Rs 3,770 crore, Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia said.

The total number of disclosures is 638 as stated last week, the total illegal foreign assets brought to book stands at Rs 4,147 crore. The government’s total tax receipt from the black money declared during the window will be Rs 2,488.20 crore. The government had on October 1 declared that a total of Rs 3,770 crore of black money was declared during the compliance window.