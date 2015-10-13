NEW DELHI: Coal Ministry is set to bring 8-10 coal mines for the fourth round of auctioning by the end of this month. In the fourth phase, the government is planning to auction these blocks for the unregulated non-power sectors including cement, steel and aluminium.

The first two phases of the coal auction for 40 producing coal blocks were held in February-April 2015 fetching the mine bearing states revenues of Rs 2.85 lakh crore for a period of 30 years. Both power and non-power sector participated in the same. In the third round held in August, the government had to be content with proceeds of just Rs 4,364 crore as legal and other issues forced it to put only three out of the proposed 10 mines on the block. Piyush Goyal, coal and Power Minister had earlier said the process and formalities of the fourth round of auctions are at the last stage. The SC in September last year had cancelled allocation of 204 coal mines.