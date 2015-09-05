NEW DELHI:The country’s largest oil and gas exploration company ONGC’s overseas arm ONGC Videsh Limited has agreed to buy a 15 percent stake in Russian oil major Rosneft’s subsidiary Vankorneft for a deal value of $1.3 billion, its fourth biggest acquisition.

Vankorneft, the developer of the Vankor oil and gas condensate field, which is Russia's second biggest in Turukhansky district of Krasnoyak territory has recoverable reserves of 2.5 billion barrels, will give OVL 3.3 million tonnes per annum of oil production.

The company said in a statement that “it has signed definitive agreements to acquire up to 15 percent shares in CSJC Vankorneft, a company organised under the law of Russian Federation which is the owner of Vankor Field and North Vankor licence.”

At present, Rosneft holds 100 percent stake in Vankorneft. The acquisition is subject to relevant board, government and regulatory approvals and is expected to be completed by mid 2016, the company said. Rosneft, whose stake in the project will come down to 85 per cent, will however keep full control of the general infrastructure of Vankor cluster, including oil pipeline Vankor-Purpe.

“Vankor is Russia’s second largest field by production and accounts for 4 per cent of the country’s production. The daily production from the field is around 4,42,000 barrels per day of crude oil on an average with OVL's share of daily oil production at about 66,000 bpd,” OVL said.