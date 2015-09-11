BENGALURU: Infosys and ATP, the governing body of men’s professional tennis announced a strategic partnership to leverage the latest technological advances in mobility, cloud and analytics to transform the experience of tennis fans and players all over the world here on Thursday. As part of this partnership, Infosys will become the Global Technology Services Partner and Platinum Sponsor of the ATP World Tour, as well as the season-ending Barclays ATP World Tour Finals, for the next three years. Vishal Sikka, CEO, Infosys said, “As a fan of tennis, it is really exciting to think about how we can invent new and engaging experiences for fans. Great experiences for tennis fans is what ATP has always stood for, and we can now take this to even greater heights with our work together.” Under this partnership, Infosys will work on several key initiatives for the ATP World Tour.