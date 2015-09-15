NEW DELHI:To address the concerns of debt-ridden power distribution companies (discoms), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met the top brass of these companies and review their performance. The discoms are under financial stress with a combined debt of over `3 lakh crore.

India has doubled energy generation capacity in the last decade, helping to more than halve its peak power deficit, but transmission and distribution have remained largely unreformed, leading to regular blackouts across large swathes of the country and debts that threaten the health of the banking system.

According to reports, the government is working out a bailout package for the debt-ridden discoms so that it can achieve the goal of providing power to all.

However, last month, Power Minister Piyush Goyal ruled out any financial package for the discoms, saying the government cannot be considered as ‘a bailout bank’ and the states would have to find the solution.

“Some states have serious crisis (power) looming large. But at the end of the day, the Union Government can only facilitate the turnaround of these discoms. And we cannot finance it,” Goyal had said.

In 2014, Gujarat achieved round-the-clock three-phase power supply to its 18,000 villages and 9,700 hamlets. The government has given the Guajrat model example and asked other states to look for better innovative solutions to solve the problem.

On extension of the financial restructuring package (FRP), Goyal added, “The government has not finalised any such extension of the old plan.”

Originally introduced in April 2012, the three-year long FRP was implemented in October 2013.

In an attempt to restore power-purchasing capacity of the debt-heavy discoms and enable banks to recover their loans, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) had approved the scheme for financial restructuring of the state discoms in September 2012.