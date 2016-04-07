BENGALURU: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited’s turnover has risen just 5.77 per cent to Rs 16,524 crores from Rs 15,622 crore for the Financial Year 2015-16, over the previous fiscal. But the growth was an improvement over the previous year, when it grew just 3.26 per cent.

“It is an all time high, PBT stands at Rs 3,210 crores for the year,” said T Suvarna Raju, CMD, HAL. The profit has risen just 1.17 per cent from Rs 3,173 crore for the corresponding periods.

“All 12 Su-30 MKI aircraft produced during the year were from the raw material phase, while this year’s production of 17 Hawk aircraft is the highest ever achieved in a year,” he added.

For the year 2015-16, HAL manufactured 60 new aircraft and helicopters, overhauled 229 aircraft and helicopters, while 94 new engines were produced and 446 engines were overhauled HAL also supplied 143 aerospace structures.

On the ‘Make in India’ front, 2,021 items were indigenised, which will result in forex savings of Rs 126 crore annually. Over 300 imported systems and sub-systems have been hosted on HAL’s website to enable private industries to take up indigenisation.