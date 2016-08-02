Wipro Infra to buy Israeli H R Givon in all cash deal

Home Business

BENGALURU: Wipro Infrastructure Engineering (WIN) on Monday  announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire HR Givon (Givon), an Israel-headquartered manufacturer of metallic parts and assemblies for the Aerospace industry, in an all-cash deal.

Givon manufactures structural parts and assemblies that form part of the fuselage, wings and empennage of an aircraft. The 46-year-old company is a supplier to global firms like Boeing, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (India) and KAI (Korea). It has three manufacturing plants -- two in Israel and one at Everett, Washington

WIN, which however, did not disclose the size of the deal said that “this acquisition will help WIN broaden its product portfolio, expand global footprint and strengthen its ability to forge deeper customer relationships in the aviation and aerospace industry,” The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals, which are expected to be completed in September 2016.

“We welcome Givon to the Wipro family. Givon has a strong tradition of technical expertise and enduring client relationships. I am confident that Wipro and Givon together will be a significant force in key markets,” said Pratik Kumar, WIN Chief Executive Officer.

India is the largest buyer of Israeli military equipment while Israel is the second-largest defence supplier to India after Russia, the statement said. Independent estimates put the potential offset opportunities at $10 billion and the acquisition of H.R Givon will strengthen WIN’s ability to address this market.

WIN sees the Aerospace industry as strategic to its future. In 2013, WIN set up India’s first Aerospace actuator manufacturing facility at the Devanahalli Special Economic Zone, near the Bangalore International Airport. Plans are on the anvil to expand into multiple product lines and enter into technology partnerships with leading Aerospace companies.

