Home Business

GST will mitigate the cascading effect of taxation, says CII

The roll out of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) will be a revolutionary step in the field of indirect taxation.

Published: 03rd August 2016 10:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2016 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The roll out of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) will be a revolutionary step in the field of indirect taxation reform in India, said Chairman CII Himachal Pradesh State Council at the Preparatory Workshop, Sanjay Khurana.

By amalgamating a large number of Central and State taxes into a single entity, it will mitigate the cascading or double taxation effect in a major way and pave the way for a common unified national market, he added.

“It is important for industry to understand the impact and opportunities offered by this particular piece of legislation. GST will affect all industries, irrespective of the sector. It will impact the entire value chain of operations, namely procurement, manufacturing, distribution, warehousing, sales, and pricing. It will also trigger the need to relook at internal organization IT systems,” added Khurana.

“GST is not just a game changer for the taxation structure of the country, but will also be an opportunity for India to upgrade its regulatory environment to the global best practices. He was of the opinion that if handled and implemented well, GST has the potential to unlock country’s growth prospects,” said Partner and National Head Indirect tax Grant Thornton India LLP, Amit Sarkar.

It is encouraging to see the efforts that the Government is making to bring GST to the best interest of the country said Krishan Arora, Director, Indirect tax, Grant Thornton India LLP.

He was hopeful that the monsoon session would witness consensus reached amongst all the political parties facilitating in this landmark reform progressing towards reality.

Sharing the recent development, Direct Tax Specialist, Priyanka Sahi said that the notification of foreign credit rules and valuation rules for indirect transfer is a welcome move by the Government bringing about clarity and showcasing Government's keenness to lend an ear to the stakeholders involved.

However, what also needs immediate attention is the roll out of final ICDS guidelines in tandem with addressing MAT implications as the industry moves towards adoption of Ind AS, she added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp