Home Business

Constitution Amendment Bill on GST passed by Rajya Sabha

RS unanimously passed the relevant Constitution amendment bill with 203 ayes in the final vote.

Published: 03rd August 2016 09:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2016 12:52 AM   |  A+A-

Jaitley GST EPS

Union Finance minister Arun Jaitley after passage of the GST bill pass in parliament house in New Delhi on Wednesday (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With main opposition Congress and most other parties on board, Rajya Sabha tonight passed a bill to amend the Constitution to facilitate rollout of the historic GST amid government's assurance that the tax rates would be kept "as low as possible".   

The Constitution (122nd Amendment) Bill, 2014 was approved by the Upper House with 203 votes in favour and none against, after a seven-hour debate during which a rare bonhomie was witnessed among the ruling and the opposition parties. Six official amendments, including scrapping of one per cent additional tax, moved by the government were approved with cent per cent votes.      

The bill was passed by the Lok Sabha earlier. It will now go back to the Lower House to incorporate the amendments approved by the Rajya Sabha. The bill will also have to be approved by 50 per cent of all the state assemblies.

AIADMK was the only party to oppose the measure and its members staged a walkout from the House to register their unhappiness over the bill which lays the ground for rollout of uniform Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime that will subsume all indirect taxes including central excise duty and state VAT/sales tax.      

The easy passage was facilitated after the main opposition party Congress, which had been stalling the measure for over two years, came on board after the government made about six changes in the bill, including scrapping of 1 per cent manufacturing tax and incorporate clearer provisions for compensating states for revenue loss for five years.     

Replying to the debate during which most parties pressed for a Constitutional cap on GST tax rate at 18 per cent, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the guiding principle would be to keep the "rates as low as possible, certainly lower than what it is today." 

Under the modified provisions, GST Council will be required to establish a mechanism for adjudication of disputes, which could arise between the Centre and states or among states themselves.

The 2014 bill authorised GST Council to decide upon the modalities for resolution of disputes.

With these official amendments, the government has partially met the demands of the Congress party which has been blocking the bill in the Rajya Sabha. One of the three demands of the Congress was to do away with the 1 per cent additional manufacturing tax.

On the demand for a Supreme Court judge-headed panel for resolving GST disputes, the official amendments say that the GST Council will establish a mechanism for solving disputes.

With regard to the demand for putting a GST rate cap in the Constitution, Jaitley said that the decision would be taken by the GST Council which will have representation from the centre as well as states.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kaloor bus station in Kochi. ( Photo | Albin Mathew/ EPS)
Traffic at Kaloor Junction in Kochi: Here a chaos... there a chaos...
Pregnant goat allegedly gang-raped by 8 men in Haryana
Gallery
Firefighter waters down a back burn on Cloverdale road, near the town of Igo, California Saturday, July 28, 2018. The back burn kept the fire from jumping towards Igo, California. Scorching heat, winds and dry conditions complicated firefighting efforts. (Photo | AP)
Northern California wildfire continues to rage for fourth day
Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu visited Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief M. Karunanidhi at Kauvery hospital in Chennai on Sunday. ( Photo released by DMK)
Politicians, film artists visit former Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi 