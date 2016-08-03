Constitution Amendment Bill on GST passed by Rajya Sabha

PTI By

NEW DELHI: With main opposition Congress and most other parties on board, Rajya Sabha tonight passed a bill to amend the Constitution to facilitate rollout of the historic GST amid government's assurance that the tax rates would be kept "as low as possible".

The Constitution (122nd Amendment) Bill, 2014 was approved by the Upper House with 203 votes in favour and none against, after a seven-hour debate during which a rare bonhomie was witnessed among the ruling and the opposition parties. Six official amendments, including scrapping of one per cent additional tax, moved by the government were approved with cent per cent votes.

The bill was passed by the Lok Sabha earlier. It will now go back to the Lower House to incorporate the amendments approved by the Rajya Sabha. The bill will also have to be approved by 50 per cent of all the state assemblies.

AIADMK was the only party to oppose the measure and its members staged a walkout from the House to register their unhappiness over the bill which lays the ground for rollout of uniform Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime that will subsume all indirect taxes including central excise duty and state VAT/sales tax.

The easy passage was facilitated after the main opposition party Congress, which had been stalling the measure for over two years, came on board after the government made about six changes in the bill, including scrapping of 1 per cent manufacturing tax and incorporate clearer provisions for compensating states for revenue loss for five years.

Replying to the debate during which most parties pressed for a Constitutional cap on GST tax rate at 18 per cent, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the guiding principle would be to keep the "rates as low as possible, certainly lower than what it is today."

Under the modified provisions, GST Council will be required to establish a mechanism for adjudication of disputes, which could arise between the Centre and states or among states themselves.



The 2014 bill authorised GST Council to decide upon the modalities for resolution of disputes.



With these official amendments, the government has partially met the demands of the Congress party which has been blocking the bill in the Rajya Sabha. One of the three demands of the Congress was to do away with the 1 per cent additional manufacturing tax.



On the demand for a Supreme Court judge-headed panel for resolving GST disputes, the official amendments say that the GST Council will establish a mechanism for solving disputes.



With regard to the demand for putting a GST rate cap in the Constitution, Jaitley said that the decision would be taken by the GST Council which will have representation from the centre as well as states.