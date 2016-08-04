Home Business

Cabinet approves 3 per cent SUC for next spectrum auction

CHENNAI: The Cabinet on Wednesday approved 3 percent annual usage charge for the spectrum to be sold in upcoming auction.

Ahead of the biggest ever auction in the telecom sector, the government expects to raise at least Rs 64,000 crore from the auction of about 2,300 Mhz of spectrum and Rs 98,995 crore from various levies and services in the telecom sector in this financial year.

The uniform spectrum usage charge has been a highly contentious issue of late due to difference in the fee for 2300 Mhz band (1 percent) and other bands. As per the decision, spectrum sold in the bands of 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz and 2500 MHz will attract SUC at the rate of 3 percent of the adjusted gross revenue.

However, Reliance Jio, which won airwaves in 2300 Mhz band in 2010 auction, has opposed levying of uniform SUC rate, as it pays only 1 per cent fee on the BWA spectrum as per the norms fixed for sale at that time.

