Mallya cheque-bouncing case posted to September 2

As the NBWs are still pending against A Raghunathan, the court today directed GMR to furnish fresh addresses of the company and Vijay Mallya for execution of the warrants.

By PTI

HYDERABAD: A court here today posted to September 2, the two cheque bounce cases filed against beleaguered businessman Vijay Mallya by GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd.

Third Special Court Magistrate M Krishna Rao had on April 20 convicted Mallya and others in connection with two cheque bounce cases involving Rs 50 lakhs each under relevant sections of the Negotiable Instruments Act.

The order on the quantum of punishment was adjourned for the sixth time today as reports on warrants issued against A Raghunathan, a senior official of the company (Kingfisher), was still awaited.

The matter relates to cheques issued by Kingfisher Airlines Ltd to GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL), which operates Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here, towards charges for using the facilities at the airport for Kingfisher Airlines flights.

The court had earlier issued non-bailable warrants against Kingfisher Airlines, its chairman Mallya and A Raghunathan, on the ground of dishonouring the two cheques. Police in its report filed earlier before the court had said that the warrants were not executed against the company and Vijay Mallya.

The court had earlier said that before imposing the quantum of punishment, it would hear the plea of the convicts (Vijay Mallya and others, who have so far not appeared/attended the court) and then pass its order with regard to sentencing them or imposing fine or both.

As per the GMR counsel, a total of 17 cases have been filed against Kingfisher Airlines in different courts over outstanding amount of Rs 22.5 crore, which it owes to GMR. The cases are in different stages of trial.

