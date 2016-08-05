Home Business

RIL to raise Rs 10,000 crore in debt, Jio launch soon

Reliance Industries plans to raise Rs 10,000 crore through privately placed redeemable non- convertible debentures.

CHENNAI: Reliance Industries plans to raise Rs 10,000 crore through privately placed redeemable non- convertible debentures. In its Annual Report released on Thursday, Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani, also said that significant progress had been made in infrastructure for the Reliance Jio launch during the Group’s Annual Report on Thursday.

The company has sought shareholder approval for the fund raising plan. A special resolution authorising “Board of Directors of the Company to offer or invite subscription for redeemable non-convertible debentures, as may be required by the company, from time to time and as set out herein, for a year from the date of passing this resolution” will be put to vote at its AGM on September 1.

The resolution seeks shareholder nod to for offering or inviting “subscriptions for secured / unsecured redeemable non-convertible debentures, in one or more series/ tranches, of the aggregate nominal value up to Rs 10,000 crore on private placement.”

It also sought to give the Board powers to determine the face value of debentures to be issued, the consideration for the issue, mode of payment, coupon rate, redemption period, utilisation of the issue proceeds and all matters connected.

On the much awaited Jio commercial launch, Ambani assured shareholders that significant progress had been made in erecting the infrastructure for Reliance Jio, along with some 1.5 million test users. He also said that the launch would be made in the “coming months”, without specifying a date.

