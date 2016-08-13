Gold imports drop 76 percent in April-June: MMTC-PAMP

ENS Economic Bureau By

NEW DELHI: India’s gold imports fell by 76 per cent to 60 tonnes in the April-July period this financial year, according precious metals refining and fabricating company MMTC-PAMP.

Last year, the country imported 250 tonnes of the yellow metal during these four months.

According to MMTC-PAMP, the dip is attributed to the high import duty of 10 percent and other taxes.

However, the firm hinted at a growing smuggling business stating that the country imported around 80 tonnes of the yellow metal through “unofficial channels” during the same period. “

“Unless and until customs duty is reduced to 3-4 per cent, this trend will continue,” said Managing Director Rajesh Khosla on the sidelines of a three-day India International Gold Convention.

As the world’s second largest gold consumer after China, India imported 650 tonnes in 2015-16.

Khosla further said that gold imports by MMTC-PAMP itself have fallen to 5 tonnes during the period compared to 50 tonnes last year.

Finding it difficult to sell at such a discounted rate, Khosla added that the company may import a maximum of 10 tonnes this year as against 120 tonnes a year ago.

However, reduced gold imports help keep current account deficit under control-- a good news for the government, he said.