Vistara plans to fly to 18 destinations by year-end

Published: 16th August 2016 03:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2016 03:09 AM   |  A+A-

NEW DELHI: On the eve of Independence Day, Vistara, which claims to be India’s fastest-growing full service carrier, on Monday announced special benefits for active and retired Armed Forces personnel and their family members who travel together on Vistara.

The airline also said that it will grow to 13 Airbus A320 aircraft and it will fly 500 flights a week to 18 destinations by the end of 2016.

Meanwhile, the special discounted fare for armed forces is up to 15 per cent off the lowest available economy class fares, and is available for active and retired armed forces personnel and up to three members of his/her family traveling with him/he on the same PNR. They will also be eligible for 25 kg check-in baggage allowance each on their travel. The discounted fare is on offer for economy class, and will be extended to the premium economy and business class.

Within a short span of 19 months, Vistara has expanded its network rapidly from its hub in New Delhi, presently serving 17 destinations across the country.

The airline presently has 11 aircraft. Having achieved the milestone of flying over two million customers, meanwhile, Vistara said that it continues to grow.

