Hiring activity up 3 per cent in July: Study

NEW DELHI: Learning that the banks working under the fear of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) as “bizarre,” a Parliamentary panel has recommended lenders to take decisions on financing of stressed assets as per their “own wisdom” and on the basis of the project’s viability.

Finding that total non-performing assets (NPAs) of Rs 2.6 lakh crore may go up to Rs 4 lakh crore on account of defaulting infrastructure projects, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, headed by Kanwar Deep Singh, also recommended banks can be empowered to make recovery of bad debts.

“Every decision if taken in a transparent way and approved by a committee consisting of more than two officials based on laid-down principles, there should not be any cause for fear of investigation by CVC, CBI and other enforcing agencies,” the panel said in a report.

Noting that model concession agreement of NHAI was unacceptable to banks, it said that the agreement may be circulated to all banks and financial institutions

