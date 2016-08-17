Home Business

National Pension Scheme's retail segment grows two-fold

Published: 17th August 2016 03:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2016 03:47 AM   |  A+A-

NEW DELHI: With the government providing tax benefits upto 40 percent of investments in the National Pension Scheme, the retail segment of NPS has grown by over 100 per cent over the past one year.

According to PFRDA Chairman Hemant Contractor the new tax benefits provision has drawn a lot of retail investors to the NPS schemes. Earlier, NPS schemes which were launched five years ago, had failed to get retail subscribers.

Retail NPS has grown by over 100 per cent over the last one year., even if the base had been extremely small, he added.

Total assets under management of NPS currently stands at Rs 1.38 trillion out of which Rs 3,000 crore are retail assets. The number of total subscribers including those who had subscribed for NPS/Swavalamban are more than the number of government employees who have subscribed for NPS, he pointed out.

However, interms of value, the size of corpus contributed by government employees, it was much less. “The government subscribers are even less than 40 per cent in terms of number in NPS. Though in terms of value, it was around 87 per cent of the total AUM of NPS which currently stands at Rs 1.38 trillion,” he said.

Implementation of Atal Pension Yojana (APY) by banks is a moderate success as they have already opened 32 lakh accounts under APY so far, he said. It is despite the fact that banks have not come to the government’s aspiration when it comes to implementation of APY in the country. So far, we have been able to accumulate Rs 900 crore under APY, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kaloor bus station in Kochi. ( Photo | Albin Mathew/ EPS)
Traffic at Kaloor Junction in Kochi: Here a chaos... there a chaos...
Pregnant goat allegedly gang-raped by 8 men in Haryana
Gallery
Firefighter waters down a back burn on Cloverdale road, near the town of Igo, California Saturday, July 28, 2018. The back burn kept the fire from jumping towards Igo, California. Scorching heat, winds and dry conditions complicated firefighting efforts. (Photo | AP)
Northern California wildfire continues to rage for fourth day
Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu visited Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief M. Karunanidhi at Kauvery hospital in Chennai on Sunday. ( Photo released by DMK)
Politicians, film artists visit former Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi 