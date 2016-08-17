National Pension Scheme's retail segment grows two-fold

ENS Economic Bureau By

NEW DELHI: With the government providing tax benefits upto 40 percent of investments in the National Pension Scheme, the retail segment of NPS has grown by over 100 per cent over the past one year.

According to PFRDA Chairman Hemant Contractor the new tax benefits provision has drawn a lot of retail investors to the NPS schemes. Earlier, NPS schemes which were launched five years ago, had failed to get retail subscribers.

Retail NPS has grown by over 100 per cent over the last one year., even if the base had been extremely small, he added.

Total assets under management of NPS currently stands at Rs 1.38 trillion out of which Rs 3,000 crore are retail assets. The number of total subscribers including those who had subscribed for NPS/Swavalamban are more than the number of government employees who have subscribed for NPS, he pointed out.

However, interms of value, the size of corpus contributed by government employees, it was much less. “The government subscribers are even less than 40 per cent in terms of number in NPS. Though in terms of value, it was around 87 per cent of the total AUM of NPS which currently stands at Rs 1.38 trillion,” he said.

Implementation of Atal Pension Yojana (APY) by banks is a moderate success as they have already opened 32 lakh accounts under APY so far, he said. It is despite the fact that banks have not come to the government’s aspiration when it comes to implementation of APY in the country. So far, we have been able to accumulate Rs 900 crore under APY, he added.