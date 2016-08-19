India Cements profitability increases on rising volume, lower costs

ENS Economic Bureau By

CHENNAI: India Cements on Thursday reported a 16.34 per cent rise in net profit for the first quarter of the financial year ended June 30. The Chennai based cement major recorded a net profit of Rs 43.98 crore as against 37.80 crore for the same period last year. The rise in profitabilty was due to an increase in volume and reduced variable costs on a year on year basis, according to Vice Chairan and Managing Director N Srinivasan.

The increase in profitabilty came despite a reduction in plant realisation rates, added Srinivasan.

“Plant realisation dropped from Rs 3,930 at the same period last year to Rs 3,461 now. However, volumes grew year on year 10 per cent, even though they declined marginally on a sequential basis due to the elections in Tamil Nadu,” pointed out Srinivasan.

Total income of the firm, however, has declined to Rs 1,205.72 crore from Rs 1,225 crore last year.

While profitabilty has increased, demand has remained muted at a steady 7 per cent growth in the southern markets, with demand in Andhra Pradesh especially muted. Srinivasan however said that demand was stable in Tamil Nadu and Kerela and Telegana is expected to do well.

India Cements has also recorded an increase in capacity utilisation for the period, the figure going up to 65 per cent from 58 per cent for the corresponding period of last year. The firm has registered an increase in its EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization) at Rs 205 crore against Rs 200 crore last year.

India Cements is also looking to achieve a net reduction in debt to the tune of Rs 300 crore during this financial year. Total debt currently stands at Rs 2,900 crore.

