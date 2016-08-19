Home Business

India Cements profitability increases on rising volume, lower costs

Published: 19th August 2016 03:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2016 03:03 AM   |  A+A-

CHENNAI: India Cements on Thursday reported a 16.34 per cent rise in net profit for the first quarter of the financial year ended June 30. The Chennai based cement major recorded a net profit of Rs 43.98 crore as against 37.80 crore for the same period last year. The rise in profitabilty was due to an increase in volume and reduced variable costs on a year on year basis, according to Vice Chairan and Managing Director N Srinivasan.

The increase in profitabilty came despite a reduction in plant realisation rates, added Srinivasan.

“Plant realisation dropped from Rs 3,930 at the same period last year to Rs 3,461 now. However, volumes grew year on year 10 per cent, even though they declined marginally on a sequential basis due to the elections in Tamil Nadu,” pointed out Srinivasan.

Total income of the firm, however, has declined to Rs 1,205.72 crore from Rs 1,225 crore last year.

While profitabilty has increased, demand has remained muted at a steady 7 per cent growth in the southern markets, with demand in Andhra Pradesh especially muted. Srinivasan however said that demand was stable in Tamil Nadu and Kerela and Telegana is expected to do well.

India Cements has also recorded an increase in capacity utilisation for the period, the figure going up to 65 per cent from 58 per cent for the corresponding period of last year. The firm has registered an increase in its EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization) at Rs 205 crore against Rs 200 crore last year.

India Cements is also looking to achieve a net reduction in debt to the tune of Rs 300 crore during this financial year. Total debt currently stands at Rs 2,900 crore.

India Cements.jpgIndia Cements on Thursday reported a 16.34 per cent rise in net profit for the first quarter of the financial year ended June 30. The Chennai based cement major recorded a net profit of Rs 43.98 crore as against 37.80 crore for the same period last year. The rise in profitabilty was due to an increase in volume and reduced variable costs on a year on year basis, according to Vice Chairan and Managing Director N Srinivasan.

The increase in profitabilty came despite a reduction in plant realisation rates, added Srinivasan.

“Plant realisation dropped from Rs 3,930 at the same period last year to Rs 3,461 now. However, volumes grew year on year 10 per cent, even though they declined marginally on a sequential basis due to the elections in Tamil Nadu,” pointed out Srinivasan.

Total income of the firm, however, has declined to Rs 1,205.72 crore from Rs 1,225 crore last year.

While profitabilty has increased, demand has remained muted at a steady 7 per cent growth in the southern markets, with demand in Andhra Pradesh especially muted. Srinivasan however said that demand was stable in Tamil Nadu and Kerela and Telegana is expected to do well.

India Cements has also recorded an increase in capacity utilisation for the period, the figure going up to 65 per cent from 58 per cent for the corresponding period of last year. The firm has registered an increase in its EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization) at Rs 205 crore against Rs 200 crore last year.

India Cements is also looking to achieve a net reduction in debt to the tune of Rs 300 crore during this financial year. Total debt currently stands at Rs 2,900 crore.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp