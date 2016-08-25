Rolls-Royce and BAE flying high after huge international deals

The Daily Telegraph By

LONDON: TWO of Britain's blue-chip engineering companies have won a pounds 1bn-plus boost after securing two foreign contracts.

Rolls-Royce has gained a $1.5bn (pounds 1.1bn) order for Trent 700 engines to power 15 Airbus jets being bought by a Chinese airline, and defence group BAE Systems has announced a A$200m (pounds 116m) deal to maintain training aircraft for the Australian military.

Paul Freestone, a senior vice president at Rolls-Royce, said the company was "honoured" to be supplying the engines for China Eastern Airlines, which operates one of the world's largest A330 fleets.

The Rolls deal to power A330 airliners and service the engines is particularly significant for the Derby-based business.

The company's best-selling engine, the Trent 700, has become a source of problems for Rolls, and was a major cause of the profit warning chief executive Warren East had to issue just days into the job last year.

Although the engine is the leading choice to power the A330 jet, Airbus is building a modernised "neo" version of the aircraft with more fuel-efficient engines. It failed to anticipate that this would result in a drop in demand for the Trent 700. It is understood that the Trent 700 engines were sold at a discount to China Eastern.

Sources close to Rolls indicated that this is part of the company's strategy of building relationships with airlines in the region, which is expected to be the biggest aviation market in the world over the next 20 years. Airbus is forecasting the region will see sales of almost $650bn of new aircraft over the period - out of a global total of $5.2 trillion - and require about 13,000 new jets out of a worldwide market of 33,000.

This misreading of the market has been blamed for a two-year run of profit warnings that contributed to former chief executive John Rishton departing, along with cost cuts, redundancies and the halving of the dividend as Rolls fought to stay in profit.

Mr East has launched a review aimed at simplifying the company, stripping out layers of management and making it better able to react to market conditions. The plan appears to be working, with Rolls shares recouping around half the ground they had lost.

Defence group BAE was also celebra-ting another success yesterday, landing a two-year extension to a deal to maintain the Royal Australian Air Force's fleet of Hawk advanced -training jets.

The agreement will see BAE not only service the aircraft but also provide training systems and logistics for the 33 aircraft until at least 2020, with the -potential for the agreement to run until 2026.