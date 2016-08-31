RBI backs more capital support for stressed PSBs

ENS Economic Bureau By

NEW DELHI: At a time when public sector banks are grappling with huge non-performing assets and their been concerns on their future profitability, the Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday made a strong case for providing more capital to public sector banks to deal with the problem of stressed assets.

N S Vishwanathan, deputy governor, RBI said, “Indian banks got into stress before implementation of Basel III and revised IFRS which provide protection against system level stresses. So we have to find more capital for supporting banks today. Of course the government has supported entire AQR (asset quality review) exercise that we have done. We need to ensure that stressed asset build-up is contained so that banks get back to generate adequate internal accruals,” he added.

He noted that provision coverage ratio (PCR) has witnessed a decline in the last few months. “PCR means the difference between gross NPA and the net NPA, that much has to be covered if net NPA is zero which means assets are fully provided for. At one point of time, it used to be 70 percent as banks are able to generate profit they will be able to do that.”