‘India to invest $20 bn in gas fields in next 5-7 yrs’

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India is seeking to invest nearly $20 billion in gas field development, primarily to aid in the discovery of natural gas by ONGC and Reliance Industries-BP joint venture off the east coast, said Oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan. This investment is for the next 5-7 years keeping in view the aim to increase the usage of green fuel and double consumption.



On the sidelines, Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Ltd (ISPRL), under the administrative jurisdiction of Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has invited bids from global oil firms and traders to lease out capacity in the newly built underground strategic oil storage at Padur in Karnataka.



Pradhan had last week informed the Parliament that Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, Saudi Aramco of Saudi Arabia and Royal Dutch Shell have evinced interest in hiring strategic oil storages at Mangalore. This leasing out is critical for India, which is 80 per cent dependent on imports to meet its crude oil needs.