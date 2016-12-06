Home Business

5K threshold for e-payments now

The Ministry of Finance on Monday revised the existing threshold of Rs 10,000 and above for e-payment to Suppliers etc to Rs 5,000.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Finance on Monday revised the existing threshold of Rs 10,000 and above for e-payment to Suppliers etc to Rs 5,000. According to the government, the decision has been taken in order to attain the goal of complete digitisation of Government payments.

The Finance Ministry had decided to lower this threshold limit, on a review that was made only in August, 2016. Effective from Tuesday, all the ministries and departments of the Government of India have been now directed by the Ministry of Finance to ensure with immediate effect that all payments above Rs 5,000 to suppliers, contractors, guarantee and loanee institutions etc. are made by issue of payment advises only.
However, complaints have already started pouring in to the respective departments about several issues, including the lack of slow bandwidth and network congestion hampering the digital push of the government. The telecom operators including the state owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd have put in extra effort to meet the new rush, which they had not planned for, said sources.

“It is an effort that will take some time to normalise and operators will have to take care of glitches that are not technical, like RWA’s not allowing towers to be installed in their premises,” says N K Goyal, telecom expert with CMIE.

