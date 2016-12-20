Home Business

With oil prices rising again, Time ripe for domestic shale

With oil prices rising again, India is set to start bearing the burden of importing costlier oil. This, say experts, is why the time is ripe for taking domestic shale oil exploration and production mo

Published: 20th December 2016 01:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2016 03:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Pramod Thomas
Express News Service

KOCHI : With oil prices rising again, India is set to start bearing the burden of importing costlier oil. This, say experts, is why the time is ripe for taking domestic shale oil exploration and production more seriously.


Even though there have been severe protests, ONGC and Oil India Limited are already undertaking assessments in 56 regions for shale gas and oil.

In order to promote exploration and exploitation of unconventional hydrocarbon resources, the central government has also recently approved a Hydrocarbon Exploration and Licensing Policy (HELP) wherein companies can explore and produce all kind of hydrocarbons under a single license.


“To exploit shale gas and oil, the government on October 14, 2013 announced policy guidelines for Exploration and Exploitation of Shale Gas and Oil by National Oil Companies... In pursuance of this Policy, under the first phase of assessment, ONGC has identified and initiated shale gas and oil exploration activities in 50 areas; and OIL has identified and initiated shale gas exploration activities in 6 areas,” said Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan in Lok Sabha.


So far, ONGC has drilled 20 assessment wells for shale gas and oil. OIL has completed geological and geophysical studies and geochemical analysis in its identified areas. Further, OIL has even completed the conventional core in one well in Rajasthan.


The US Energy Information Administration, in a 2013 assessment of global shale gas reserves, estimated India has 96 trillion cubic feet of technically recoverable shale gas reserves. Even though shale gas exploitation has met with protests in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, experts point out that it is high time India continued with its efforts.


“Crude oil prices have been rising for the past few weeks and it will continue to increase in the near future. The issue with our country is that we think about exploitation only when oil bills start to hurt us. There should be a policy which takes people into consideration and also promotes oil and gas exploration,” said M P Sukumaran Nair, Director, Centre for Green Technology and Management, an energy expert.


The situation is similar globally. In 2000, shale gas comprised only one per cent of US natural gas production. By 2010, this was over 20 per cent and the US government’s Energy Information Administration predicts that by 2035, 46 per cent of its natural gas supply will come from shale gas. China is estimated to have the world’s largest shale gas reserves

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 9: Are the Meghalaya miners victims of India's regional bias?
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Humane Express: Kerala Floods - Tales of Resilience
Gallery
Tamil actor Prabhu in 'Ponnuparka Poren'. (File | EPs)
Happy Birthday Prabhu: Here are some rare images of 'Ilaya Thilagam'
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp