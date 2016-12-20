With oil prices rising again, Time ripe for domestic shale

Pramod Thomas By

Express News Service

KOCHI : With oil prices rising again, India is set to start bearing the burden of importing costlier oil. This, say experts, is why the time is ripe for taking domestic shale oil exploration and production more seriously.



Even though there have been severe protests, ONGC and Oil India Limited are already undertaking assessments in 56 regions for shale gas and oil.

In order to promote exploration and exploitation of unconventional hydrocarbon resources, the central government has also recently approved a Hydrocarbon Exploration and Licensing Policy (HELP) wherein companies can explore and produce all kind of hydrocarbons under a single license.



“To exploit shale gas and oil, the government on October 14, 2013 announced policy guidelines for Exploration and Exploitation of Shale Gas and Oil by National Oil Companies... In pursuance of this Policy, under the first phase of assessment, ONGC has identified and initiated shale gas and oil exploration activities in 50 areas; and OIL has identified and initiated shale gas exploration activities in 6 areas,” said Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan in Lok Sabha.



So far, ONGC has drilled 20 assessment wells for shale gas and oil. OIL has completed geological and geophysical studies and geochemical analysis in its identified areas. Further, OIL has even completed the conventional core in one well in Rajasthan.



The US Energy Information Administration, in a 2013 assessment of global shale gas reserves, estimated India has 96 trillion cubic feet of technically recoverable shale gas reserves. Even though shale gas exploitation has met with protests in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, experts point out that it is high time India continued with its efforts.



“Crude oil prices have been rising for the past few weeks and it will continue to increase in the near future. The issue with our country is that we think about exploitation only when oil bills start to hurt us. There should be a policy which takes people into consideration and also promotes oil and gas exploration,” said M P Sukumaran Nair, Director, Centre for Green Technology and Management, an energy expert.



The situation is similar globally. In 2000, shale gas comprised only one per cent of US natural gas production. By 2010, this was over 20 per cent and the US government’s Energy Information Administration predicts that by 2035, 46 per cent of its natural gas supply will come from shale gas. China is estimated to have the world’s largest shale gas reserves