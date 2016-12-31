Wilful move to destroy personal reputations: Ratan Tata

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Tata Group’s interim chairman Ratan Tata on Friday said there has been a willful, well-orchestrated move to destroy his personal reputations through unsubstantiated allegations.

As feud at India’s biggest conglomerate continues, without naming anyone, he said the ethics and values of the group have been “challenged by people who are known not to practice what they often preach”.

Tata, who came back from retirement to take over Tata Sons after his successor Cyrus P Mistry was unceremoniously ousted on October 24, asked employees to put the events behind and re-dedicate themselves to re-establishing the Tata Group’s leadership.

“The past three months have been turbulent and wasteful. There has been a willful, well-orchestrated endeavour to destroy the personal reputations of individuals and the reputation of the Tata Group, through unsubstantiated allegations,” he wrote to the Tata employees.

A public battle for control of the salt-to-software group is being played with Tata and Mistry trading accusations over missteps.