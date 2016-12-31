Home Business

Wilful move to destroy personal reputations: Ratan Tata

A public battle for control of the salt-to-software group is being played with Tata and Mistry trading accusations over missteps.

Published: 31st December 2016 01:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2016 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

Tata Sons on Monday removed Cyrus Mistry as its Chairman nearly four years after he took over the reins of the group. (File Photo | PTI )

Ousted Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry along with Ratan Tata. (File Photo | PTI )

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Tata Group’s interim chairman Ratan Tata on Friday said there has been a willful, well-orchestrated move to destroy his personal reputations through unsubstantiated allegations.

As feud at India’s biggest conglomerate continues, without naming anyone, he said the ethics and values of the group have been “challenged by people who are known not to practice what they often preach”.

Tata, who came back from retirement to take over Tata Sons after his successor Cyrus P Mistry was unceremoniously ousted on October 24, asked employees to put the events behind and re-dedicate themselves to re-establishing the Tata Group’s leadership.

“The past three months have been turbulent and wasteful. There has been a willful, well-orchestrated endeavour to destroy the personal reputations of individuals and the reputation of the Tata Group, through unsubstantiated allegations,” he wrote to the Tata employees.

A public battle for control of the salt-to-software group is being played with Tata and Mistry trading accusations over missteps.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ratan Tata Cyrus Mistry Tata Sons

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela 2019: PM Modi takes a holy dip in Ganga
Cars gutted in fire in Chennai. (Photo| P Jawahar/ EPS)
150 cars gutted in Chennai fire
Gallery
Then AIADMK General Secretary J Jayalalithaa paying tributes at MGR memorial. (File | EPS)
Jayalalithaa 71st birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the late Tamil Nadu CM
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp