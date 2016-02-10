NEW DELHI: Bajaj Electricals today reported a standalone net profit of Rs 29.31 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2015-16.

The company had registered a net loss of Rs 52.26 crore in October-December period a year-ago, Bajaj Electricals said in a BSE filing.

Net sales during the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,142.49 crore, up 11.13 per cent against Rs 1,028.01 crore in the same quarter of last fiscal, it added.

During the third quarter of 2015-16, Bajaj Electricals' revenue from lighting segment increased 26.29 per cent to Rs 292.75 crore as against Rs 231.79 crore of the last fiscal.

Revenue from consumer durables segment was up 5.51 per cent to Rs 535.16 crore as against Rs 507.19 crore in third quarter of 2014-15.

The engineering and projects division reported a revenue of Rs 318.57 crore during the quarter, up 9.67 per cent from Rs 290.48 crore in the year-ago period.

Bajaj Electricals stock was trading 1.46 per cent down at Rs 180.75 in the afternoon trade on the BSE.