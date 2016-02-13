IndianOil Swings to Black, Posts Rs 3,057 Crore Profit in December Quarter

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: Indian Oil Corporation reported a net profit of Rs 3,056.86 crore during the third quarter on the back of a robust refining margin and lower finance costs.

B Ashok, Chairman IOC said, “The profit is mainly because of lower inventory losses, besides performance improvement.” Its inventory loss came down to Rs 4,477 crore during the quarter, from Rs 12,840 crore in the previous fiscal.

Inventory losses arise when the company buys oil at a price, but by the time it ships crude to India and processes the same into fuel, the rates would have fallen, lowering the value of the inventory.

It earned $5.96 on turning every barrel of crude oil into fuel compared with a negative gross refining margin of $7.73. Excluding inventory losses, GRM during the period should have been $10.97 per barrel as against $10.47 a year ago.

The cost of financing came down to Rs 611 crore in Q3 from the Rs 929 crore earlier and borrowing came down to Rs 49,120 crore as on December 31, 2015 as against Rs 55,000 crore at the beginning of the fiscal.