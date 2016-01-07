Credit Funds for MUDRA Loans Cleared

ENS Economic Bureau By

NEW DELHI: The Cabinet on Wednesday approved setting up of two credit guarantee funds to facilitate loans to micro and small entrepreneurs through the MUDRA (Micro Units Development Refinance Agency) scheme and the Stand Up India Scheme.

The corpus of credit guarantee fund for the MUDRA scheme will be Rs 3000 crore and for Stand Up India Scheme Rs 5000 crore. Briefing the media, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said these schemes will improve funding to micro and small entrepreneurs and help boost economic activity.

Under MUDRA scheme, the agency refinances loans up to Rs 10 lakh to micro and small units, and has so far disbursed loans worth Rs 72,000 crore to 1.73 crore beneficiaries. MUDRA scheme was launched in April last year.