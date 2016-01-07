Home Business

Credit Funds for MUDRA Loans Cleared

Published: 07th January 2016 04:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2016 04:23 AM   |  A+A-

NEW DELHI:  The Cabinet on Wednesday approved setting up of two credit guarantee funds to facilitate loans to micro and small entrepreneurs through the MUDRA (Micro Units Development Refinance Agency) scheme and the Stand Up India Scheme.

The corpus of credit guarantee fund for the MUDRA scheme will be Rs 3000 crore and for Stand Up India Scheme Rs 5000 crore. Briefing the media, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said these schemes will improve funding to micro and small entrepreneurs and help boost economic activity.

Under MUDRA scheme, the agency refinances loans up to Rs 10 lakh to micro and small units, and has so far disbursed loans worth Rs 72,000 crore to 1.73 crore beneficiaries. MUDRA scheme was launched in April last year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp