ArtyMatter, a young vibrant startup from Bengaluru has organized a unique Online Painting Competition – “ArtyStrokz 2015”. This event aims to provide a platform for an artist to display his/her talent at the national level with the help of technology.

“Not everybody can be a great artist, but a great artist can come from anywhere” – With this belief, ArtyStrokz wants to revolutionize the art industry by making this event reach every possible nook and corner of the country with the help of internet.

Artystrokz 2015, primarily an online event, involves four categories, viz Kids, Young Adults, Hobbyists/Students and Professionals. The registration for the event is on till Jan 18 2016. Prizes upto 10 Lakhs INR to be won.

The company has appointed veteran fine artists namely Dr. B K S Varma, Dr. R H Kulkarni, Dr. Gyanesh Mishra, Mr. Paresh Hazra and Mr. Shivanand Basavanthappa as panel of judges who are equally enthusiastic and aligned with the vision of the event to promote art. The panel will decide the top submissions. The selected participants will have an opportunity to sell or auction their submission at the Gala Event.

The organizing company, Artymatter, is a technology platform which makes it easy for all the art enthusiasts right from conceptualizing to selling of art. This will help in erasing the language and geographical boundaries for an artist, thus enabling and empowering the artist to create and sell his/her original artwork.

People interested to take part in the competition can log on to www.artymatter.com/artyevent for more details.