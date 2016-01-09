NPCI, CSE eGOv Launch Aadhaar Enabled Payment System

PTI By

NEW DELHI: Country's retail payment platform NPCI and CSC eGov have jointly launched Aadhaar enabled payment system that will facilitate government entitlements such as NREGA as well as old age pension.

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has collaborated with CSC e-Governance Services India to launch Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AePS) at locations here CSC eGov has been acting as Business Correspondent of banks.

"This system facilitates disbursement of government entitlements like NREGA, social security pension, Handicapped Old Age Pension etc of any Central or State Government bodies, using Aadhaar and authentication thereof as supported by UIDAI", NPCI said in a statement today.

This system is based on demographic and biometric/iris information of an individual, which eliminates the threat of any fraud and non-genuine activity. Aadhaar will facilitate 'anytime, anywhere, anyhow' authentication to its beneficiary.

The service was inaugurated at Puducherry's Ariyankuppam Grama Panchayat by V Sabapathy, Speaker of its Legislative Assembly, in the presence of Balachandran M, Chairman, NPCI and A P Hota, MD & CEO, NPCI.