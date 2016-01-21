Home Business

Sensex Reverses Trend, Trips 96 Points in Afternoon Trade

Sensex washed out initial gains and was lower by 96.31 points at 23,965.73 during mid-session trade on fresh selling pressure.

Published: 21st January 2016 12:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2016 12:33 PM   |  A+A-

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai | Reuters

By PTI

MUMBAI: Market benchmark Sensex washed out initial gains and was lower by 96.31 points at 23,965.73 during mid-session trade on fresh selling pressure amid persistent foreign fund outflows.

Foreign portfolio investors sold shares worth Rs 1,324.69 crore yesterday, as per provisional data.

The Sensex opened 289.79 points or 1.2 per cent higher to  touch day's high of 24,351.83 in early trade on value-buying.

However, it fell afterwards to 23,956.08 before quoting 23,965.73 at 1200 hrs, showing a loss of 96.31 points or 0.40  per cent.

 The NSE 50-share Nifty also dropped by 26 points or 0.36 per cent to 7,283.30 after moving in a range of 7,398.70 to 7,279.30.

 In overseas markets, Asian shares rose as crude oil prices rebounded after recent steep slide. US stocks ended a wild session sharply lower yesterday but trimmed heavier losses scored earlier in the session as a modest bounce off session lows by crude-oil prices provided some relief.

