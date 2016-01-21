Show-cause notices to five private operators, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone, Idea Cellular, Reliance Communications and Tata Teleservices, involving about Rs 1,637 crore were issued for under-reporting revenues a few years ago. | (File/Reuters)

NEW DELHI: Vodafone has introduced 4G SIM cards in Delhi NCR as it gears up to roll out the high speed mobile internet services in the region soon.

"We want to make the transition to 4G smooth and seamless for our 10 million customers in Delhi & NCR. We want them to be 4G-ready so that they start experiencing the benefits of high speed mobile internet services as soon as they are launched commercially," Apoorva Mehrotra, Business Head–Delhi & NCR, Vodafone India said in a statement.

Customers who are upgrading to 4G-Ready SIMs will be rewarded with free 1GB 4G internet, at the time of launch.

"A formal announcement regarding the launch, which is expected soon, will be made in due course," the statement said.

The SIM cards will be given to Vodafone customers for free with an exchange process.

With the new 4G SIM, Vodafone customers will be automatically upgraded to 4G as soon as the services are launched commercially, provided they have 4G-enabled handset.

The 4G will be launched in 1800 Mhz band which the company won in March 2015 spectrum auction.

Vodafone has already launched 4G in Kerala and Mysuru in Karnataka. The services will be launched in Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru by March 2016.