NEW DELHI: Xiaomi Mi India on Monday announced its partnership with Foxconn's subsidiary distributor arm Innocomm and Just Buy Live to expand its offline distribution network to more than 5,000 outlets in the country.



Just Buy Live is an e-distributor that enables retailers, shopkeepers and big corporates to purchase directly from their platform while Innocomm focuses entirely on a direct-to-retail model for distribution.



"This strategic alliance will strengthen Mi India's presence across the country. As we expand to more than 5000 offline outlets, it allows more people to experience our products and purchase them easily," said Manu Kumar Jain, India Head, Xiaomi, in a statement.



With these partnerships, Mi India's presence will be expanded across major large format retailers, including Sangeetha, Big C, LOT Mobiles, Poorvika and mom and pop stores.



Its smartphones -- Redmi 2, Redmi 2 Prime, Redmi Note Prime, Redmi Note 3, Mi 5 -- are currently available across all major cities in India. Mi Max will also be available in stores from July 13 onwards.



The cost of all Mi devices will be same to the online pricing.