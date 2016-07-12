MUMBAI: The rupee edged lower by 3 paise to 67.16 against the dollar in early trade today on scattered demand for the American currency from importers.

Forex dealers said demand for the US dollar from importers and dollar's strength against some other currencies overseas mainly weighed on the rupee, but a higher opening of the domestic equity market capped the slide.

Yesterday, the domestic unit surged 24 paise to close at a more than 3-week high of 67.13 on persistent selling of US dollars by banks and exporters amid a huge rally in domestic equities.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex rose 134.12 points, or 0.48 per cent, to 27,760.81, in early session today.