MUMBAI: The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) on Wednesday opened on a positive note during the morning session of the trade.

The Sensex of the BSE after opening at 26,684.46 points touched a high of 26,839.10 points and a low of 26,671.86 points.

On Tuesday, the sensex closed at 26667.96 points.

The Sensex is trading at 26,824.78 points up by 156.12 points or 0.59 per cent.

On the other hand, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 8,179.20 points after closing at 8160.16 points.

The Nifty is trading at 8,205.35 points in the morning.