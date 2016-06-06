MUMBAI: Key Indian equity market indices that opened higher on Monday were trading flat during the afternoon session.

The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) was trading 14.49 points or 0.05 percent lower during the afternoon session.

The wider 50-scrip Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) was also trading 1.50 points or 0.02 percent lower at 8,219.30 points.

The BSE Sensex, which opened at 26,897.84 points, was trading at 26,828.54 points (at 01.02 p.m.) in the afternoon session, lower 14.49 points or 0.05 percent from the previous day's close at 26,843.03 points.

The Sensex touched a high of 26,901.42 points and a low of 26,795.34 points in the trade so far.

Good buying was observed in realty and basic materials sectors, while selling pressure was seen in telecom sector.

The S&P BSE realty index surged by 1.01 percent and basic materials index moved up by 0.72 percent, while telecom index slipped by 1.18 percent.