CHENNAI: For TVS Automobile Solutions Ltd (TASL), the target market has just gone beyond the Indian border. The country’s largest independent aftermarket services firm now plans to be a global player by 2020. And to do so, it made a humble beginning with its Rs 75 crore investment in 3 startups, which together have a revenue potential of Rs 250 crore. More startups will join the force with time.

Interestingly, the digital solutions these firms offer will help TASL offer service to not just ordinary auto users, but also to vehicle and component makers — a first in the industry.

Currently, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) rely on dealers, distributors and retailers for customer feedback. TASL will bridge the gap and is talking to OEMs to start services in two months.

“We want to consolidate and accelerate our pace partnering with manufacturers. It’s not an India play. It is a global play for us. Digital technologies will enhance this growth and we are open to further investments in startups including the mobility space,” G Srinivasa Raghavan, Executive Director, TASL told Express.

Of the three startups, Delhi-based Storeji Pvt Ltd, runs an e-commerce aftermarket website Jazzmyride.com that offers autoparts, accessories and platforms. It partnered with Mumbai-based Cequity to create Autosense that will offer technology and analytics-based customer management services. It also acquired 100% equity of Redsun Consulting, a Bengaluru-based internet of things firm, with solutions to address safety, convenience and integrated services for customers.

“We have taken the leadership in transforming Indian automotive aftermarket by creating an ecosystem of retailers, garages and fleet wherein each stakeholder is benefited in terms of growth, efficiencies and profitability,” Raghavan said.

The global play includes Asia, Middle East, Africa and others. For TASL, which operates its multi-brand car servicing chain under MyTVS brand, the technology interplay will help take a bigger slice of the $9.5 billion aftermarket space, he said.