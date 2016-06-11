NEW DELHI: The country’s industrial output fell 0.8 per cent as production of capital goods shrank a whopping 24.9 per cent in April against a growth of 5.5 per cent during the same month last year.

The Index of Industrial Production (IIP), released by Central Statistics Office (CSO) on Friday, fell 0.8 per cent from 3 per cent growth a year ago as manufacturing, which constitutes over 75 per cent of the index, fell 3.1 per cent while mining grew 1.4 per cent and electricity was up 14.6 per cent. Overall, 9 of the 22 industry groups in manufacturing sector showed negative growth in April 2016 as compared to a year ago period.

Consumer goods output fell 1.2 per cent but consumer durables output increased by 11.8 per cent and non-durables fell 9.7 per cent.

With the fresh IIP numbers painting a gloomy picture of the economy, it is unlikely that the Reserve Bank of India would go for a policy rate cut in the coming months. Also, the retail inflation is hovering at 5.4 per cent and monetary transmission on the earlier rate cuts is yet to be completed by banks.

Commenting on the IIP numbers, Rishi Shah, Economist, Deloitte, said, “The IIP data show that lack of momentum in private investments is possibly taking a big toll on the capital goods sector that has now contracted for the sixth consecutive month.”

“Capital goods is the main villain behind lower IIP,” says Ashutosh Khajuria, executive director of Federal Bank.

The disappointing factory output data comes as a blow for the economy which grew at faster than expected 7.9 per cent in the March quarter, outpacing the 7.2 per cent growth in the December quarter.

During FY16, the infrastructure sector grew just 2.7 per cent as compared with 4.5 per cent in FY15, 4.2 per cent in FY14 and 6.5 per cent in FY13.

While the government has stepped up public capital expenditure, the RBI has slashed policy lending rate by 150 basis points since January 2015.

On June 7, RBI paused on rates as inflation surged to 5.4 per cent in April, expecting banks to lower lending rates.

“Stalled private investment has resulted in no capacity generation. One sector that supported the index has been the power generation sector,” says Rupa Rege Nitsure, chief economist at L&T Finance Holdings.