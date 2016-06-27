NEW DELHI: At a time when banks have abysmally lowered fixed deposit interest rates, leaving less return in the hands of the investor, how can one take advantage of lower interest earned to increase returns further? Most of us put money in a fixed deposit account and forget all about it - but there’s a way to make better returns from the same money.

Take the case of Gaurav Chandra, a Delhi-based investor who had put in Rs 10 lakh in a bank fixed deposit that promised him a 10 per cent return in May 2013 (see chart). He did so just to take advantage of the high interest rates offered at that time. But acting smart, he also took the option of monthly payout of his interest, which he invested in a Nifty tracking fund (also known as Index Fund). A year later, he was delighted to see that he made a 22.78 per cent return instead of merely getting a 10 per cent return. An Index Fund is a type of mutual fund scheme that invests in a basket of predefined stocks of an index replicating the BSE-Sensex or NSE-Nifty in an allocation that resembles that of the benchmark index.

It is a passively managed fund, where the fund manager just has to buy and hold the stocks that form part of the index, and exactly in the same proportion.

However, there are many investors like Chandra who explore investing the monthly interest payout option in a fixed deposit scheme in a passively managed index fund. The interest payout is credited into a savings account and reinvested as a systematic investment plan (SIP) into the Nifty-based mutual fund.

Though Chandra was happy with his returns after one year, an analysis of the numbers for two and three year periods reveals the following. As per our analysis, we found that after two years the returns would have been 16.16 per cent. Assuming, the investment carries forward for a three-year period, the returns are still higher at 14.54 per cent and higher than the minimum fixed deposit returns promised by the bank initially.

“This is a very potent avenue for those who don’t want to risk their investment and yet like to earn better returns. This ensures capital protection. Historically proven, the strategy always has offered higher returns. In addition, it counters equity-market fluctuations through systematic investment plans,” said Ved Archarya, investment advisor and founder of Archarya Finance.

The interest rate scenario has now changed and financial institutions are not offering such high interest rates to investors. But while calculations are based on past records, future results may vary. Yet, even under lower fixed deposit rates regime, you earn a little more money if you take the monthly payout route and invest it in a SIP. Even during bad years, it would give better returns.