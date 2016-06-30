NEW DELHI: IN order to give a boost to the country’s mining industry, the Cabinet on Wednesday approved the National Mineral Exploration Policy (NMEP), which will pave the way for auction of 100 prospective mineral blocks.

The NMEP primarily aims at accelerating exploration activities in the country through enhanced participation of the private sector. “There is a need for comprehensive mineral exploration of the country to uncover its full mineral potential so as to put the nation’s mineral resources (non-fuel and non-coal) to best use and thereby maximize sectoral contribution to the country’s economy,” an official statement said.

Through the new policy, the government is expecting to attract private sector involvement, besides involving state-run Geological Survey of India (GSI), Mineral Exploration Corporation (MECL) and other notified agencies. In order to implement the recommendations of the NMEP, initially an amount of about Rs 2,116 crore over 5 years would be required over and above the annual plan budget of the Geological Survey of India under the mines ministry.

According to the NMEP, selection of private explorers are proposed to be done through a transparent process of competitive bidding through e-auction. “The ministry of mines will carry out auctioning of identified exploration blocks for exploration by private sector on revenue sharing basis in case their exploration leads to auctionable resources. The revenue will be borne by the successful bidder of those auctionable blocks,” the statement said.

Once the explorer submits the data after exploration, the state government will auction the mining lease for that block. The lease owner will then pay a royalty to the state government. An amount equivalent to a certain percentage of this royalty should be paid to the private explorer by the mining lease owner. The revenue-sharing system could be either in the form of a lumpsum or an annuity to be paid throughout the period of mining lease, with transferable rights.

The government also proposes to establish a not-for-profit autonomous institution that will be known as the National Centre for Mineral Targeting (NCMT) in collaboration with scientific and research bodies, universities and industry for scientific and technological research to address mineral exploration challenges.

The states are also expected to play a greater role by referring exploration projects, which can be taken up through NMET. Of India’s entire Obvious Geological Potential (OGP) area, identified by GSI, only 10 percent has been explored and mining takes place in 1.5 - 2 percent of this area.