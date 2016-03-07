MUMBAI: App-based cab aggregator Uber has partnered with the Mumbai traffic police to curb drunk-driving by installing 'Uber Breathalysers' at bars and pubs in the city.

Uber Breathalyser is a kiosk that analyses alcohol content in a person's blood and accordingly flashes a red light, if it's over the legal limit, and a green light, if it's safe for the person to drive.

If the reading is over the legal limit, a message is displayed on the screen that helps the person request an Uber home, instead of driving.

"Through this campaign, we aim to build awareness against drunk-driving and give people a convenient and reliable ride back home. We hope to work with the Mumbai traffic police to install these devices across all bars and pubs in the city," Shailesh Sawlani, GM, Uber Mumbai said in a statement.

The first kiosk in Mumbai was installed and launched a few days ago in Nook, a nightclub in Phoenix Marketcity Kurla.

Uber had committed to invest $ 1 billion to ramp up operations here last year, and said it would "invest heavily" in safety measures for its riders.

The company's global CEO Travis Kalanick, who visited the country in December was optimistic about the India business, and had said they could double its investments to $ 2 billion if it sees more than five times the return.

Uber was launched in 2009 and has rapidly expanded its global presence and offers services in almost 400 cities in 68 countries. In India, the service is available in 26 cities.