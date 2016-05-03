South Transmission Capacity Hits New Peak at 5.9K-MW

M Rajendran By

NEW DELHI: The electricity transmission capacity to southern states has touched 5,900 megawatt since May 2014, a growth of 71%. It is a record addition because since Independence only 3,450 MW transmission capacity was added to the southern region. Now, the government is targeting to triple this in the next three years to 18,000 MW in Tamil Nadu, Andhra, Telengana, Karnataka and Puducherry.

The Government has drawn up a special plan to assist states in providing 24x7 electricity to every consumers in the country. According to a top official in the Power Ministry, “Transmission capacity will be augmented across the country through competitively bid projects estimated at Rs 2 lakh crore, thus reducing power cuts and ensuring affordable power for all.”

Further, the Centre has also improved the inter-regional transmission system for transfer of long term allocated power from various generating stations to different beneficiary states in the country.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Power Coal and New & Renewable Energy Piyush Goyal, replying to a question in the Lok Sabha last week said, “The inter-regional transmission capacity has been increased from 27,750 MW to 57,450 MW during the last four years (2012-2016). This increase facilitates transmission of power from surplus areas to deficit areas. This capacity is likely to be further increased to 68,050 MW by end of the March 2017.”

