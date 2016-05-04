BENGALURU: Shreya Ukil, a senior female executive who took on Wipro, the Bengaluru-based outsourcing firm, has won an equal pay, sex discrimination, unfair dismissal and victimisation case which she brought against her former employer.

Ukil had accused the Indian information technology (IT) firm of sex discrimination, unequal pay, harassment and unfair dismissal, and had sought a compensation of up to £1 million, according to a news report that appeared in October, 2015, in The Telegraph, London.

In a claim at the central London employment tribunal, Shreya Ukil, had said that she was manipulated into an affair with married senior vice-president Manoj Punja, the former head of Wipro BPO who resigned last year.

India-born Ukil, who worked as a sales and market development manager at Wipro, said that she was treated like “dirty goods” after ending the affair and filing complaints about how she was treated.

Ukil had also said that she was paid far less than her male colleagues, earning up to £75,000-a-year rather than the typical £150,000 paid to male equivalents, the newspaper had then reported.

Ukil claimed in a statement on Wednesday that the leadership team at Wipro, including CEO T K Kurien, had conspired to push her out of her job and out of her UK role. The judgement found that the “direction had come from the very top and was followed through with considerable resolve.”

The tribunal, according to the statement, found that Ukil was victimised by Wipro’s leadership team for speaking up about sex discrimination, unequal pay and a culture of sexism.

Ukil who worked with Wipro for almost 10 years, won multi-million dollar contracts for the firm and received numerous performance awards, started raising concerns in 2012, which went unheeded.

Instead of addressing Ukil’s concerns, a series of decisions were made by management behind the scenes, including Inderpreet Sawhney, Wipro’s Chief Legal Counsel, Saurabh Govil, Global Head, HR and the then Wipro CEO T K Kurien in a bid to remove Ukil from her role in London.

The tribunal inferred that the “steps were thereafter taken to ensure she was not able to move anywhere else in Europe.” The tribunal, outlined that “the view was taken that the risk of (Miss Ukil) causing difficulty by taking some further action on that allegation (of sex discrimination) would be most-effectively contained or averted, were she to be removed to India.”

Wipro did not respond to emails and phone calls seeking a statement, till going to the press.