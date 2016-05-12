Home Business

EU pulls plug on pounds 10.3 billion merger of O2 and Three

Telecoms firm back on the market after Competition Commissioner says deal would reduce choice.

Published: 12th May 2016 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2016 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

LONDON: O2 was up for grabs again yesterday (Wednesday) after competition officials in Brussels dealt a killer blow to Hutchison's takeover attempt more than a year after the pounds 10.3bn mobile deal was agreed.

Margrethe Vestager, the Competition Commissioner, sent shockwaves through the European telecoms industry by confirming she would not allow Hutchison to merge O2 with its own mobile operator, Three, over claims it would reduce choice and raise prices.

The move leaves Telefonica, O2's current owner, seeking alternative investors as it seeks to pay down heavy debts and focus its efforts on Spain and Latin America. Liberty Global, the owner of Virgin Media, has said it will consider a bid, while Telefonica executives have suggested they could float a stake on the stock exchange.

Hutchison, which had been seeking to bulk up its UK mobile operation to make efficiency savings and increase its share of scarce radio spectrum capacity, was expecting the decision and said it was "deeply disappointed".

The Hong Kong-based conglomerate, controlled by one of Asia's richest men, Li Ka-shing, is considering a legal challenge against Ms Vestager's decision, but any court process would take far too long to save the deal. Telefonica is tied into an exclusivity arrangement until the end of June, but can walk away sooner if both sides agree.

Hutchison had offered a string of concessions in its attempts to win approval, including lengthy wholesale deals for Virgin Media, Tesco and Sky's "virtual" mobile networks that would have accounted for more than 40pc of the capacity on the merged Three and O2 networks.

But Ms Vestager said that would offer inadequate protection for consumers. She blocked the O2 deal despite three comparable mergers having gone through. In the UK the commission insisted on the creation of a new fourth network owner which Hutchison claimed would torpedo the economic rationale for buying O2.

The European Commission also said that mobile mast-sharing deals were a crucial factor in its opposition, and the merger would have "hampered innovation and the development of network infrastructure in the UK".

Hutchison countered that its offer of competition remedies would have brought pounds 10bn in private investment to the mobile sector, including pounds 5bn of its own money, and improved coverage across the country.

Chris Watson, a telecoms partner at the City law firm CMS, said it was a blow to investment in mobile network, adding that "a tide that has come up the beach is definitely now going out".

Ofcom, Britain's telecoms regulator, opposed the merger and welcomed the action by Brussels authorities.

A spokesman said: "Competition must be sustainable, and regulation should support it. We will aim to do so through tools such as market reviews or auctions of mobile airwaves."

Ronan Dunne, O2's chief executive, who had been due to leave the business when the merger was completed, is now expected to remain in charge and conduct a full strategic review. He said it "will continue to differentiate, compete fiercely and remain successful, long into the future".

