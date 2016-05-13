BENGALURU: Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL), a subsidiary of ONGC and a oil refiner, on Thursday reported a standalone net profit of Rs 1,353.35 crore for the quarter-ended March 31, 2016, a growth of 15.7 per cent year-on-year.

But the company’s standalone revenue was down 17.5 per cent to Rs 9,292.91 crore. The company attributed the fall to prevailing market conditions. Its standalone core operating profit stood at Rs 1,537.64 crore for the quarter, thus clocking a growth of 23.17 per cent year-on-year. Operating margin for the current quarter was 16.55 per cent, up by 547 bps year-on-year.

For the year-ended March 31, 2016, the company reported a standalone net profit of Rs 1,148.16 crore compared to a net loss of Rs 1,712.23 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. Its standalone revenue for the period stood at Rs 39,647.44 crore, registering a decline of 31 per cent year-on-year.

The promoters’ holding in the company stood at 88.58 per cent while institutions and non-institutions held 4.11 per cent and 7.31 per cent respectively.

On the import of crude from Iran which MRPL refined at its plant, H Kumar, Managing Director , MRPL, said, “The company had been facing pressures as a result of the lack of banking channels while trading with Iran.” With lifting of sanctions, Iran now has access to formal banking channels. But, now there are pricing pressures as Iran has more customers.

“Now that the sanctions on Iran have been fully lifted, we hope there will be clarity on payment channels, and it would be sorted out very shortly, and as soon as banking channels are available, we will be making the payment,” Kumar said.

Earlier, payments were getting deferred due to unavailability of banking channels because of western sanctions on Iran. “During the sanction period, the arrangement saw refiners paying 45% of the cost in Indian rupees and now the pending 55% of the cost is to be paid in Euros,” Kumar said.