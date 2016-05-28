Modi government's first two year is like batting in slog overs: Jaitley

PTI By

LUCKNOW: Comparing the functioning of the first two years of the Narendra Modi government with the pace of batting in slog overs, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today said that the economy which suffered from policy paralysis has now emerged as the fastest growing one.

"Unlike the previous governments, the present one has started its tenure by engaging in sheer hard work and worked like one works in slog overs", Jaitley told party workers at the 'vikas parv' here.

In the lighter vein, the Union minister said that it is not easy to be a minister in this government as one has to keep pace with the prime minister who has been aptly described as 24X7 PM in articles in magazines.

"It was very easy working as leader of opposition in the UPA government as there was a constant flow of scams which we exposed and the then government helped us with this", he said.

Referring to the recent victories of the BJP in the state assembly elections as the result of hard work, he said now a debate has started as to who will be the main opposition against the BJP, the Congress or some regional party in the coming years.

On Prime Minister Modi, he said that ever since 2002, all sort of things were said against him but he continued hard work and directly established a dialogue with the people.

'The result is that prime minister draws crowds even in foreign land and there appears to be no difference in his rally in Sydney or Lucknow", he said adding that it is the first time that people world over are feeling pride in being Indian.

Saying that the UPA government suffered from policy paralysis, he said that the then prime minister was referred to as 'bechara'.

They ran the government with the help of parties like the BSP and SP by misusing the CBI as their leaders were facing serious charges .

"But this policy paralysis has been overturned and now the world salutes the country", he said the rate of development has not been allowed to dip despite global slowdown.

Citing the works undertaken by different departments, he said that lack of majority in the Rajya Sabha has not been allowed to deter the functioning and some 101 bills were passed and the states were also given full support. In the power sector it is the first time that availability is more than requirement, he said. Spelling out the development agenda of the government for five years ,he said that it were making maximum facilities available to villages, improving infrastructure and further developing the social security which has been started despite global slowdown.