CHENNAI: Bad loans of public sector banks touched an all-time high of Rs 5.4 lakh crore in FY16. This is 94% higher than the previous year’s Rs 2.8 lakh crore and a near 10-fold increase over FY04, when 26 state-run banks’ non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at Rs 51,541 crore.

Complying with the RBI norms, lenders have parked Rs 1.7 lakh crore or 90% more than last year’s Rs 87,601.48 crore. But the Provisioning Coverage Ratio (PCR), which indicates the bank’s ability to withstand stress, in FY16 stood flat at 31% over FY15. It means, for every Rs 100 that turned sour, Rs 30 was put aside to recover from loan defaults. This financial plumbing led 15 lenders to book steep losses worth Rs 28,297 crore for the quarter ended March, 2016.

This isn’t the first time that banks are cleansing balance sheets. In 2010, alarmed by the dip in PCR, RBI mandated banks to maintain a PCR of 70%, which was later relaxed. Though banks provide for every loan they lend, the extent of provision varies. While for substandard assets, which are loans that remain NPAs for less than or equal to 12 months, provisioning has to be 15-25% on total outstanding, for standard assets its 0.25%-12.4%, doubtful assets its about 25% to 100%.

Though banks are piling up NPAs, they seem to be providing less with an eye on profitability. Take for instance SBI, the country’s largest bank, whose PCR for FY16 stood at 61%. Perhaps, it’s in this backdrop that RBI Deputy Governor S S Mundra recently urged banks to continue PCR until it reaches a prominent level rather than focusing on profits and other associated aspects like tax payouts and dividend distribution. He hinted that banks should strive a 70% PCR. “There is no prescription now but let’s say there was a benchmark earlier (70%), it would be a good thing to at least aim for that benchmark,” Mundra said.

NPA slipped around Rs 30,000 crore. It was mainly in large and mid corporate sectors. It has been stressed due to lack of cash generation Arundhati Bhattacharya, Chairperson, State Bank of India

Chennai: Indian Overseas Bank registered a Q4 net loss of Rs 936 crore as against a loss of Rs 35 crore a year ago due to spike in bad loans. This is narrower than the Rs 1425 crore loss it posted in the third quarter of FY16. In Q4, provisions against bad loans shot up to Rs 2,666 crore from Rs 986 crore a year ago, while net interest margin fell to 13% from 21.3%. Total advances stood at Rs 1.6 lakh crore down from Rs 1.7 lakh crore the previous year, while total deposits reduced to Rs 2.2 lakh crore from Rs 2.4 lakh crore. Total income decreased to Rs 6,157.72 crore during three months ended March 2016, from Rs 6,704.03 crore in the samed period of preceding fiscal.

Bengaluru: Amid rising NPAs, Canara Bank reported a standalone net loss of Rs 3,905.49 crore for the quarter ended March 2016, as against a net profit of Rs 612.96 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Total income fell to Rs 12,116.14 crore compared to Rs 12,429.21 crore last year. The bank’s gross NPAs during the quarter up to 9.4% as against 3.89% during the same period in the preceding fiscal. The gross NPAs stood at Rs 31,637.83 crore, up from Rs 13,039.96 crore in the year-ago period. Net NPAs were 6.42% (Rs 20,832.91 crore) of net advances, as against 2.65% (Rs 8,740.09 crore) a year ago.