Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a historic step by demonetising notes (legal tenders) of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 from November 8. I feel this is not only a war against Black Money, Corruption, Terrorism, Militancy; it is also a truly daring step in the best interests of India and its people.

This is the greatest reward to honest people and the worst punishment to the corrupt. This will have a long term impact on Indians and the economy. This would also prompt a sea face change in the way international investors and markets view India as a safe investment option.

There have been varied views on the social and economic impacts. In my opinion, people at large have welcomed it in the interest of a secure future and patriotism. In the last few years, it had become impossible for most of us who belong in the middle class and below, comprising over 800 million citizens, to have a decent living despite being honest taxpaying earners.

I estimate that the positive impacts of this demonitisation to be (a) rise in per-capita income; (b) fresh liquidity for banks; (c) strengthening the Rupee value against US Dollar; (d) increase FDI & FII investment; (e) Foreign Exchange Reserves will rise to over US$ 400 billion by December 31, 2016; (f) collection of about Rs 5,00,000 crore in the next 3 months from domestic markets and about Rs 10,00,000 crore in the Q1, 2017 from global markets; (g) Inflation (CPI) to slide 50 basis points; (h) credit off take to increase; (i) corrections in the stock markets and reality sector; (j) enhanced confidence in the currency; (k) enhancement of Global ranking; (l) Money Supply brought under control and (m) removal of fear of fake currency.

I feel the following difficulties would be felt: (a) availability of funds; (b) Changing of old currency would be chaotic; (c) reality sector would see a further downturn; (d) migrant workers and domestic tourists would face difficulty; (l) GDP is expected to be sluggish in the short run, however would see positive rebound in the long run; (j) Rs 2,000 bank notes are expected to go in vaults of those who are influential; (k) small businessmen and shopkeepers will find it difficult to manage; (l) profitability of small business to take a hit; (m) limit on exchange of currency put citizens and small business/shopkeepers into difficulty.

Demonetisation is a costly affair with very high administrative costs, and loss of prestige of the currency internationally (in short span). But given the circumstances, it is, at times, the most imminent step to curb black money, corruption, terrorism and militancy.

(The author is a Lecturer at the Indian Institute of Finance and views expressed are the author’s alone.)