Govt to stock 2 mn tonnes of pulses as buffer to check prices

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs is all set to raise its target of buffer stock in pulses to 2 million tonnes by June 2017.

Published: 19th November 2016 12:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2016 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Consumer Affairs is all set to raise its target of buffer stock in pulses to 2 million tonnes by June 2017. This stock will be used in case of a rise in prices, officials from the Ministry said on Friday.

“We have purchased about 6 lakh tonnes of pulses so far. We will be able to complete the entire 2 million tonnes by June 2017,” Consumer Affairs Secretary Hem Pande said on the sidelines of FICCI conference on food service industry.

“Pulses production is estimated to increase to more than 20 million tonnes in 2016-17. So, we will be able to procure one million tonne of pulses from domestic market for buffer stock and rest one million tonnes will be imported,” he said.

India has imported 3.5 million tonnes of pulses so far this fiscal, out of which 0.4 million tonnes is by public sector trading agencies In an initiative to safeguard the interest of buyers, the government is also coming up with a new Consumer Protection Act  which is scheduled to be introduced in Parliament soon.

Ensuring the availability of 24-25 million tonnes of pulses, the Ministry expects a reduction in imports as they expect a significant rise in production. Last fiscal, India imported nearly six million tonnes of pulses to meet the domestic demand.

The price of pulses which had skyrocketed to `200 per kg, have seen a steep correction while the price of sugar is stable.

Meanwhile, the wastage of tomatoes produced, makes it imperative that other fruits and vegetables are safeguarded from this wastage. Hence, the need to reduce post-harvest crop-loss and wastage of cooked food is also being emphasized with the need to increase the processing level of fruits and vegetables to 20 per cent in a attempt to reduce post harvest losses.

Comments

