Sensex surges 120 points after RBI cuts rate by 0.25 per cent

MUMBAI: Continuing its early upward trend, the benchmark BSE Sensex rallied by almost 120 points as rate-sensitive stocks surged soon after the Reserve Bank cut interest rate by 0.25 per cent today.
The 30-share index, which had gained over 159 points in the opening trade, was trading higher by 119.45 points, or 0.42 per cent, to 28,362.74 at 1445 hours.
The barometer had gained 415.76 points in the previous two sessions.
The wider National Stock Exchange index Nifty too gained 31.25 points, or 0.36 per cent, to 8,769.35.
The BSE banking index was up 0.32 per cent to 22,468.25, while the realty index rose 0.81 per cent to 1,570.19.
Brokers said the RBI's decision to cut repo rate by 0.25 per cent to 6.25 per cent was largely in line with market expectations and influenced trading sentiment.
RBI Governor Urjit Patel in his first policy review, announced 0.25 per cent cut in its key policy rates, the first reduction in six months, to 6.25 per cent.
All six members of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted in favour of a rate cut.
Among banking stocks, state-run SBI was up 0.76 per cent to Rs 277.15, ICICI Bank gained 1.15 per cent to Rs 259 and HDFC Bank was up 0.12 per cent to Rs 1288.35.
The central bank also retained the growth projection at 7.6 per cent for the current fiscal.
MUMBAI: Continuing its early upward trend, the benchmark BSE Sensex rallied by almost 120 points as rate-sensitive stocks surged soon after the Reserve Bank cut interest rate by 0.25 per cent today.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
ISL 2019: Delhi Dynamos hold FC Goa to draw 0-0
Air India apologises after passenger finds cockroach in food served during flight
As talks with government inconclusive, Hazare to continue fast
Essel promoters sell shares over Rs 1,000 crore in six listed firms
Mamata vs CBI escalates into Opposition against Modi Government; BJP calls it 'alliance of corrupt'
Will initiate appeal against extradition order: Vijay Mallya